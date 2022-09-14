Capital World Investors Has $2.92 Billion Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.70% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,922,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

