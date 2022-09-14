Capital World Investors Sells 401,439 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,638,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 401,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 12.54% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,079,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

