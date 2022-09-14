Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 959 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,705,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.