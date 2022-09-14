The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

