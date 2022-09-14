Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Down 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

KO stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.