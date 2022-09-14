Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,861 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 3.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.5 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.