Capital World Investors Acquires 1,303,346 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.78% of Linde worth $2,864,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.98. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

