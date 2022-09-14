Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

