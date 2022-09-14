Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 68 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.