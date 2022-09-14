Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.