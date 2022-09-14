Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $9.96 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE TJX opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
