Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

