NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 3.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

