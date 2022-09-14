Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 392 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

