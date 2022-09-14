Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 956 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

