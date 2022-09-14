The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $697.74 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.94% of Waste Connections worth $697,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $84,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

WCN opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

