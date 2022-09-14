Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

