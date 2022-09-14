The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.90% of Workday worth $541,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -205.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

