Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.