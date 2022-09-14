Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $7,680,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.