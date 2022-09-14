The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,003,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,417,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 24.76% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 81,258 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

