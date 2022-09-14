The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681,010 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,050,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $5,134,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $8,713,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $8,401,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 34,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

