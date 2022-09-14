The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $920.39 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.99% of Enbridge worth $920,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

