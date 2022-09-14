The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,343,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $805,680,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 12.29% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

