Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.26% of Thomson Reuters worth $669,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 27.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

