The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,889,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 26.95% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 517,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,929 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

EWA stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

