The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 134,793 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $523,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 88.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,181,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9,457.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 143,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.