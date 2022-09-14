The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879,160 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 7.53% of FirstService worth $482,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in FirstService by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in FirstService by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

FirstService Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

