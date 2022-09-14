EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32.33 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,172,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,329,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,850,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 387,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

