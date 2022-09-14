The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $473.88 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.06% of CarMax worth $473,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 6.0 %

KMX opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

