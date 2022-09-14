TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,347,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,812,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.41% of TELUS worth $506,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,432,000 after buying an additional 6,783,876 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,844,000 after buying an additional 163,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.