CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,439,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 7.13% of CarGurus worth $358,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 9.6 %

CARG opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

