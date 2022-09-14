The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,424 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.61% of Nutrien worth $351,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

