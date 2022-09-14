The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 374,710 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.60% of TC Energy worth $333,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

