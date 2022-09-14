The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 164,568,817 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,568,817 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of Shopify worth $331,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shopify Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.