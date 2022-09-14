EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 757,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,262,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

