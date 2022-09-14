EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

