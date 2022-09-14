521,777 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 521,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 13.08% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JSCP. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279,980 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4,504.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 245,282 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 52,433 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JSCP stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

