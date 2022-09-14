EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $56,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

