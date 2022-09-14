FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,647 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $49,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 56,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in FMC by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Stock Down 2.4 %

FMC opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

