iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

