EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

