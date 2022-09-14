EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26,180 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $51.11.

