Conversant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group accounts for 5.5% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

BRDG opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $463.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.