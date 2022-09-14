Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,500 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living comprises about 3.2% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 127,242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 1,575,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after buying an additional 1,104,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile



Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

