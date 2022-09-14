Dopex (DPX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $44.89 Million

Dopex (DPX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Dopex has a total market cap of $44.89 million and approximately $782,520.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dopex coin can now be bought for about $390.37 or 0.01921467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dopex has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Dopex

Dopex’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dopex is www.dopex.io. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dopex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dopex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

