735,500 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Purchased by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 735,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,000. iStar makes up 3.7% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of STAR opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iStar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.