EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 522,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

