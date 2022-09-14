EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

