EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

